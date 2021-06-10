More strong and severe storms are expected today through tonight

Today: Partly cloudy and hot conditions as the southeast is under a Heat Advisory from 12 pm to 8 pm. Highs will heat mainly to the 90s with muggy conditions. SE winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH. Late-day storms are likely along the MT/ND border. These storms could rapidly intensify to become strong to severe. Tornadoes are possible along with gusts to 75 MPH and hail up to 2″.
Tonight: Strong to severe storms are likely to move slowly east. They should move through the Minot and Bismarck areas anywhere from 8 PM to around 10 PM. Hazards include wind, hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain.
Friday: Cooler daytime highs in the 70s with a few lingering showers and storms mainly in northern ND. Wind will be a big factor. Westerly winds will increase to 30-40 MPH, gusting to 40-45 MPH.
For the latest updates on our severe storm potential: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/