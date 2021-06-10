More strong and severe storms are expected today through tonight

Today: Partly cloudy and hot conditions as the southeast is under a Heat Advisory from 12 pm to 8 pm. Highs will heat mainly to the 90s with muggy conditions. SE winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH. Late-day storms are likely along the MT/ND border. These storms could rapidly intensify to become strong to severe. Tornadoes are possible along with gusts to 75 MPH and hail up to 2″.

The Storm Prediction Center’s outlook as of Thursday morning.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms are likely to move slowly east. They should move through the Minot and Bismarck areas anywhere from 8 PM to around 10 PM. Hazards include wind, hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain.

Threats for this afternoon through tonight as of 7 AM this morning.

Friday: Cooler daytime highs in the 70s with a few lingering showers and storms mainly in northern ND. Wind will be a big factor. Westerly winds will increase to 30-40 MPH, gusting to 40-45 MPH.

