More Widespread Rain Chances Are Around the Corner

A few lingering showers tonight will dissipate, with mostly clear to clear skies overnight and into tomorrow morning. Clear skies won’t last long after the sun rises tomorrow as a cold front moves across our area from the northwest. Strong winds will persist across the state with a few showers possible. Better chances for widespread precipitation will come in on Wednesday, with the best chances for significant rainfall across the southern counties. With colder air in place, it would not be surprising to see some snow mixing in by Thursday morning, although accumulations seem unlikely. High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s tomorrow, 50s Wednesday, and only the 40s and 50s Thursday! Temperatures begin to rebound Friday and into the holiday weekend, with chances for rain returning late Friday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder