Today: Morning showers will exit to the east and skies will slowly clear. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s. Winds will shift and become northwesterly at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s.