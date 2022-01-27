It is going to be much colder in our eastern areas than in the west overnight. While the same area should warm into the teens tomorrow, it will be much warmer farther west.
Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-27
A cold front has stalled across our southwest counties, with cold arctic air to our east. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the single digits below 0 across our eastern counties, however, further southwest overnight lows will only drop into the upper teens. This front will then push back east as a warm front tomorrow, […]
