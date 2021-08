Today: A few clouds in the northern half of the state will erode through the morning. Mostly sunny throughout the day with highs ranging from the 70s in the far north to the 80s and 90s in the south. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: A very small chance for showers and storms. But those that form have a chance of becoming severe. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s. ESE winds 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s. NW winds 10-20 MPH.