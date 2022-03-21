Continued northerly winds will weaken slightly overnight, and with mostly clear to clear skies temperatures will drop down into the 20s for most. Expect plenty of sunshine, breezy northerly winds, and temperatures slightly above average over the next couple of days. Thursday appears to be the warmest day of the week, and there will be a slight chance for precipitation late in the day. Friday will feature windy conditions and temperatures again back to seasonal averages, with near-average temperatures and chances for precipitation through the upcoming weekend.