Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s. Wind stays southerly at around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing rain chances from the west with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely as highs stay cool in the 60s and 70s. We have a marginal risk for severe with for southern ND. Breezy conditions as the easterly wind increases to 10-20, gusting to 25 mph.