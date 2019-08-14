Mostly Sunny Today With Much Warmer Daytime Highs

Today: Mostly sunny with warmer highs in the 70s. The wind will stay light at around 5-10 mph from the west and southwest.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Lows will be slightly warmer and in the 50s.

Thursday: Isolated morning showers and thunderstorms with a decrease in cloud cover for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s. By late afternoon and through the evening, there’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. There’s also a marginal risk in the southeast for severe storms.