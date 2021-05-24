Mostly sunny & windy today with more rain chances in the forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a scattered afternoon shower or two. Highs will warm to the 60s and 70s with increasing wind. Strong SW winds to 20-35 MPH, gusting to 30-50 MPH. A Wind Advisory will last from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Areas included in the Wind Advisory: Williston, Crosby, Bowbells, Stanley, Killdeer, Watford City, New Town.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the 40s and 50s with lighter SW winds.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and wind highlight the second day of the work week. Cooler highs in the 60s with a slight chance for showers with the passing of a cold front. Westerly wind will increase to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 35-50 MPH.

Wednesday & Thursday: Rain chances with colder daytime highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s – which could pose a frost threat.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News