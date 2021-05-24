Mostly sunny & windy today with more rain chances in the forecast

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a scattered afternoon shower or two. Highs will warm to the 60s and 70s with increasing wind. Strong SW winds to 20-35 MPH, gusting to 30-50 MPH. A Wind Advisory will last from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Areas included in the Wind Advisory: Williston, Crosby, Bowbells, Stanley, Killdeer, Watford City, New Town.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the 40s and 50s with lighter SW winds.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and wind highlight the second day of the work week. Cooler highs in the 60s with a slight chance for showers with the passing of a cold front. Westerly wind will increase to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 35-50 MPH.

Wednesday & Thursday: Rain chances with colder daytime highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s – which could pose a frost threat.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/