Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and small thunderstorms. Highs will be much cooler and in the 70s & 80s. The NW winds will increase to as high as 30 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH.

The Wind Advisory lasts through 6 PM MDT.

Tonight: Decreasing wind and clouds. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms from a weak cold front. Highs will be much hotter and in the upper 80s to lower 90s.