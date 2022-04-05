Today: Scattered rain chances and overcast conditions. Highs will return to the 40s with increasing wind. Westerly winds will be the strongest in southern ND at 25-35 MPH, gusting to 45-55 MPH. A few gusts in far SW ND (around Bowman) could get as high as 60 MPH.

Tonight: Chances for rain and snow with lows in the lower 30s. NW winds 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for morning rain and snow. Then a chance for light rain in the afternoon. Highs warm back to the 40s with a strong NW wind, 25-35 MPH, gusts to 45-55 MPH.