It won’t be nearly as hot today with temps only in the 70s and 80s. There is some good news and it’s that there will likely be some widely scattered showers and storms tonight. The dark green area is where the SPC has placed a “marginal risk” (1 out of 5 on a scale) for severe weather.

While severe weather will be possible, there may not be many severe storms.

Overnight will give us another chance of showers and storms in the area.