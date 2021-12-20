Multiple Chances for Snow Ahead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) — While there was a Christmas in 2020, a lot of us couldn't or didn't celebrate. To put it mildly, it's a Christmas many of us would like to soon forget and hope we won't see another like it in our lifetime.

With the help of the vaccine and lower COVID case numbers, Christmas 2021 looks more promising, more normal. KX visited one grocery store to get a sense of how people are feeling ahead of Dec. 25 and how and if they're going to celebrate.

On a frigid December morning, customers could be seen going in and out of Dan's Supermarket on South Washington in Bismarck. They walked from aisle to aisle, mostly sticking to their list, but sometimes, something caught their eye.