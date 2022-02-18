Today: Near-zero visibility for parts of the KX community as blowing snow stays a concern all day. NW winds 25-35 MPH, gusting to 50-60 MPH. Temperatures will cool to the single digits and teens by the afternoon.

Tonight: High pressure will move into the state and bring clearing skies, much lighter wind, and very cold lows.

Saturday: A windy and warm day. Southerly winds will increase to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.

Sunday: A wintry mix could bring a light snow accumulation. Highs will be cooler and mainly in the teens, 20s, and 30s. NE winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.