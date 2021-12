Today: A mix of sun and clouds in central ND with cloudier conditions in the west. Highs will be slightly warmer in the teens and 20s with a light westerly wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with light and variable wind. Lows will fall to the single digits and teens.

Wednesday: A slight chance for snow in the north with highs ranging from the 20s in the NE to the 40s in the SW. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH.