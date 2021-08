Today: Partly cloudy conditions today with a slight chance for showers and storms. Highs will be cooler in the 80s with a light northerly wind around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s. Easterly winds 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 80s with chances for evening storms. Some may become severe.