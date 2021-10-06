Not one, but two decent chances of rain in the next 7 days!

Cooler temperatures over the next several days with a pretty good chance of rain late Friday and on Saturday. If you are going to the MSU Homecoming game in Minot you may want to be sure you have your rain gear handy.

Next week may bring a Colorado Low into the region. Considering it’s still a week away, and the storm hasn’t even formed yet, we can’t be confident in any specific details. However, at this moment it appears it will be impacting our state with a lot of wind, potentially a lot of rain and cooler temps. We’ll continue to watch this for you and will pass on any new information when we get it.