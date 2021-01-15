Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Expect extremely strong winds overnight as a cold front sweeps across the area. Wind gusts could exceed 70 mph, especially over our western counties! In addition, some snow will fall making for areas of treacherous travel when combined with the winds. Further east, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect where slightly higher accumulations of snow are expected. Winds will continue to remain very strong through tomorrow, with temperatures falling through the day as cold air arrives from the north. Friday will see temperatures much closer to January averages with cloudy skies, weakening winds, and an outside chance for snow showers. For the weekend, temperatures will warm back up to above-average numbers, with chances for snow increasing by late Sunday and into early next week. Mild conditions and chances for snow will round out the end of the forecast period through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder