Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Someone You Should Know: Looking Back at 2019
ND native Kari Warberg changes the way the world handles pests
Meet Thielen, Sanford’s first baby of 2020
Greyhound offers free ticket home for runaway kids
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
Girls HS BBall: Schmidt buzzer-beater helps Kidder County defeat Ellendale
Top Stories
Ranchers stay perfect
Girls HS BBall: Beulah looks to use height advantage in Region 7
Boys HS BBall: St. Mary’s looks to take down Bismarck
HS Wrestling: Mandan tied for 4th midway through the season
Features
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Not In Our Town
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Military Appreciation Roof Giveaway
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/3
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Jan 3, 2020 / 08:34 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 3, 2020 / 08:34 AM CST
Recent Videos
Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3
Video
A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead
Video
New Treatment
Video
furry friday
Video
Kidder County vs Ellendale
Video
Ice Jams
Video
New Freeze
Video
Structure Fire
Video
Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Beulah BBall
Video
SM Boys BBall
Video
HS Wrestling
Video
Winter Firefighting
Video
Under 100
Video
Western Woman of the Year
Video
Snow Removal Issues
Video
Election Packet
Video
Bismarck Airport
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2
Video
Training Budget
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
3 mountain lions killed after found feeding on human remains near popular AZ hiking trail
TSA agents stop North Dakota woman with gun, ammo in bag
North Dakota dioceses release list of accused clergy members
Structure Fire Blocks Bismarck Road for Hours
Bismarck Diocese releases priest names with substantiated claims of abuse
Don't Miss
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Road to Recovery
Pro Football Challenge
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, January 2
More Daily Pledge