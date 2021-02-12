Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Wind chill warnings and advisories continue as extremely cold air remains over our area. Temperatures tonight may be some of the lowest readings yet, with overnight lows expected in the teens and 20s below 0. Temperatures may approach -30F across the Canadian border as even colder air arrives from the northwest. Daytime highs tomorrow will not rise above 0 for almost everyone, and wind chills will remain dangerous throughout the day. Clouds will increase, with a chance for light snow mostly across our southern counties. More sunshine is expected on Friday and into the weekend, although temperatures will remain brutally cold, with subzero weather lasting through at least Saturday. A warm-up is expected as we head into early next week, with a few chances for snow by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder