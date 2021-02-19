Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Light snow showers will be possible overnight with minor accumulations possible. Temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below 0. Some sunshine and warming temperatures will be the theme to end the week. Daytime highs will reach the teens tomorrow with a few locales to the southwest in the 20s, and by Friday more widespread readings in the 20s will be noted. An advancing warm front late in the day Friday will increase snow chances from west to east, although once again accumulations will be minimal. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as overnight lows remain above 0 and afternoon temperatures into the 30s and 40s! Precipitation chances will remain quite low, with slight chances through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder