Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28

A few rain and snow showers will move southeast along a front/boundary overnight, with some neighborhoods picking up to an inch of accumulation. We’ll dry out tomorrow and temperatures will warm quickly back up into the 30s and 40s with a good amount of sunshine. High temperatures will be even warmer by Saturday, with numerous readings in the 50s possible. A cold front of Pacific origin will knock temperatures down slightly to end the weekend, with just an outside chance of any precipitation as the main system traverses our north. Slightly better chances for rain and snow will enter the picture on Tuesday, although temperatures will remain well above average. The mild pattern looks to continue through next week, with no cold arctic air intrusions in sight.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder