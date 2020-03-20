Amber’s Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Skies will clear out tonight and temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below 0 by tomorrow morning. Add in a little breeze, and wind chills will be down into the teens below 0 for some! High pressure at the surface will keep our skies sunny and temperatures cool tomorrow, but as it moves off to the southeast we’ll see winds begin to come out of the south and then the west. This will begin to increase temperatures quite a bit with highs well into the 50s for many by early next week! A warm front Saturday will bring a slight chance for precipitation to central North Dakota and increased clouds, but otherwise, we’ll remain dry through Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder