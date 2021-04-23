Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

A sharp cold front will arrive late tonight, and winds will turn out of the north and strengthen, leading to a breezy morning. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s tonight, and with cold air advection through much of the day tomorrow, afternoon highs will only warm back up into the upper 30s and low 40s. In addition, there will be a chance for brief snow and rain from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will begin to rebound somewhat with more sunshine, but a lifting warm front could provide enough energy to increase rain and snow chances late Saturday night and into Sunday. Temperatures will remain slightly below average by the end of the weekend and into next week with good chances for additional rain and snow. A more considerable warm-up is likely by the latter half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder