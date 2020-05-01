Amber’s Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Clouds will be increasing overnight with a few showers rolling into western North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. Winds will also begin to increase out of the northwest through the day as a cold front passes through. Most of the rain will be gone from the area by the afternoon, but there will be a chance for more isolated showers through central parts of the state tomorrow evening. Skies will clear out for the beginning of the weekend with dryer weather expected and daytime highs slightly above average. A potentially more significant system arrives late Sunday evening, with thunderstorms developing across our west, and rain overspreading our area into the day Monday. In addition to the rain, temperatures will back to the 50s for highs with breezy conditions. Rain chances and a slightly cooler than average weather pattern looks to remain with us through at least the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder