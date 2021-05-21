Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Executive Air Taxi is now offering long-range private travel to the people of Bismarck. They purchased two new jets to make this happen.

"Non-stop service, much faster service, bigger payloads, farther range. It's just great all around," said Alex Kassian, the Director of Flight Operations.

The Hawker 4,000 and the Hawker 800 XP can get you anywhere in North America, Mexico and the Caribbean without having to stop for fuel.