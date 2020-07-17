Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17

As high pressure moves away to the east, winds will begin to increase out of the southeast. This will help to modify overnight lows, and by tomorrow will increase humidity levels. In addition to being muggy, it’ll be a hot day tomorrow with daytime highs reach well into the 90s for many. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to a very unstable atmosphere, with explosive thunderstorm development possible by the afternoon as upper-level energy begins to arrive from the southwest. Severe thunderstorms will certainly be possible, particularly across our southeast, through late tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours. A cold front swinging through later tomorrow night will set the stage for a cooler weekend, with rain chances persisting on Saturday and a mostly dry Sunday. Rain chances will return Monday, but temperatures look to remain near, if not slightly below, seasonal averages. Data is beginning to hint at another warm-up by later next week, with continued chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder