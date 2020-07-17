Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Man with autism looking to bring his Alternative Baseball League to North Dakota
Video
Top Stories
Prepare for dangerous heat & severe storms
Video
Bismarck man eliminated from ‘Worst Cooks in America’
Video
Pirogue Grille in Bismarck installs air purifier to fight COVID-19
Video
How to tell who is a census worker
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball, Minot Splits with Mandan, Burlington Sweeps Surrey
Video
Top Stories
Local dirt track driver is racing for more than just the checkered flag
Video
NDHSAA approves the return of sports in the fall
Video
Golf Talk: Exploring Bully Pulpit
Video
Baseball: Reps sweep Metros, Burlington splits with Expos
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Jul 17, 2020 / 08:23 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2020 / 08:23 AM CDT
Latest Stories
Bismarck family celebrates the adoption of their 5th child
Video
Man with autism looking to bring his Alternative Baseball League to North Dakota
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: World Emoji Day
Video
Prepare for dangerous heat & severe storms
Video
Furry Friday: Meet Lazslo and Nadja The Puppies
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Adopting 5th Child
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17
Video
Alternative Baseball League
Video
NDC JULY 17
Video
Prepare for dangerous heat and severe storms
Video
Furry Friends July 17
Video
Baseball 7-16
Video
Watch For Census Scams
Video
Racing Dog
Video
Private School Planning
Video
Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
More than racing
Video
Crisis Hotline
Video
Magical Minot
Video
Next Gen 911
Video
Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger
Video
Aluminum Can Shortage
Video
Parks and Rec Month
Video
SSN Scams
Video
Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Bismarck family celebrates the adoption of their 5th child
Video
Five vehicles involved in two crashes on I-94
Prepare for dangerous heat & severe storms
Video
Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
Video
Bismarck woman adopts dog who ran at Macau racing track in China
Video
Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17
Video
Furry Friday: Meet Lazslo and Nadja The Puppies
Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back