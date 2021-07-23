Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
City of Minot holds open house to show designs of new city hall
Video
Top Stories
Someone You Should Know: Friends who turned into family start speech pathology practice
Video
KX Conversation: Renae Korslein talks about opening day at the ND State Fair
Video
Crash fatalities are rising steadily in North Dakota; NDDOT says most were preventable
Video
ND DOH data: Unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 at 12x the rate of vaccinated
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball: Surrey Blue Sox and Renville County Muskrats will face off in District Two championship game
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Day two highlights from the Class A West Regional Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Day three highlights from the District One Tournament
Video
Baseball: Velva wins championship game and is headed to the state tournament
Video
Baseball: Day two of district two tournament play results in eliminations
Video
Baseball: Makoti Mavericks’ youngest player says team has helped him navigate his first legion season
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Jul 23, 2021 / 07:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2021 / 07:10 AM CDT
Latest Top Stories
ND Department of Human Services reinforces child supervision guidelines for late summer months
City of Minot holds open house to show designs of new city hall
Video
KX Conversation: Renae Korslein talks about opening day at the ND State Fair
Video
Crash fatalities are rising steadily in North Dakota; NDDOT says most were preventable
Video
ND DOH data: Unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 at 12x the rate of vaccinated
Video
As overdoses increase, one community is taking preventable measures
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Someone You Should Know: Friends who turned into family start speech pathology practice
Video
KX Conversation: Tigirlily featured on ‘Young and the Restless’
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
Video
ND Department of Human Services reinforces child supervision guidelines for late summer months
Video
Tigirlily shares about “Young and the Restless” cameo and upcoming State Fair performance
Video
Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23
Video
Baseball: Day three highlights from the District One Tournament
Video