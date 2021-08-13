Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Boys' soccer is set to kick off the fall sports season Friday night, but the WDA will open league play with maybe the best matchup on paper in 2021.

Bismarck and Century will open up their conference season with a rematch from last year's state title game. The Patriots are the team that is coming off of a state championship win, but these programs seem to find themselves lifting a trophy at the end more times than not with a combined 10 titles. Getting off to a good start against their rival is what Century will be looking for.