Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14

Storms will gradually subside tonight, with a few severe reports possible before they do, mainly across our northwest counties. A few more storms may develop by early tomorrow morning across central North Dakota, but otherwise, we’ll see dry conditions through much of the day. Temperatures will reach the 90s once again to the southeast out ahead of a cold front, with daytime highs into the 80s back to the west. A strong upper-level system will arrive later tomorrow night, increasing chances for thunderstorms across perhaps southwest and south-central North Dakota, with strong, damaging winds possible. A few thunderstorms may linger Friday, but otherwise, we’ll enter a quieter pattern with temperatures falling back to slightly below average for the weekend. This cooler and drier pattern will continue into at least early next week, with continued sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder