Amber’s Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

A few showers and thunderstorms may form this evening, but better chances for rain will arrive early tomorrow morning as an area of upper-level energy moves overhead. Rain will overspread the viewing area from west to east through the morning, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible. Renewed thunderstorm development will be possible later in the afternoon, with these storms once more having the chance to become strong to possibly severe. A cold front moving through later tomorrow night will keep rain chances around, but by Friday expect a dry, sunny, and breezy day with daytime highs falling back into the 70s for most. Sunshine will stick around to begin the weekend with temperatures warming slightly, but another system arrives Sunday, bringing increased rain chances with much cooler air behind it. Temperatures will fall back below average as we begin next week and head into September.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder