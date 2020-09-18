Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/18

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and 40s. Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of sunshine, albeit possibly a little hazy, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. As high pressure builds east, a breezy southerly wind will develop. Daytime highs will warm further into the weekend with 70s and a few 80-degree readings possible both Saturday and Sunday. Stronger southeast winds will also be developing as an area of low pressure and associated front approach from the west. There will be an outside chance for a few showers to roll into western North Dakota late Saturday night, with another outside chance for a shower or thunderstorm across northern portions of our area Sunday. A warmer, breezy, and dry weather pattern will continue for the first part of next week. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday with some models advertising the arrival of colder air.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder