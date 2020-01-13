Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

A warm front will approach from the west tonight, translating to steady or even warming temperatures overnight. Even so, very cold temperatures and an increasing wind will mean bitterly cold wind chills in our east, where a Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at midnight. We’ll see more clouds tomorrow with light snow possible, although accumulations will be quite minimal. It will also be breezy, therefore even though actual temperatures will modify somewhat, it will feel bitterly cold yet again. Snow will linger Sunday as a cold front pushes through, although accumulations will again be light. It will be this cold front that will begin to bring the coldest air of the season. Dangerous wind chills will develop through much of next week with a chance for more light snow Monday night into Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder