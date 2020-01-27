Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Clouds will stick around through the night tonight, with fog redeveloping across many neighborhoods. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for some counties. Low temperatures tonight will remain quite mild with the blanket of clouds in place. A warm front will begin to advance eastward across our area tomorrow. Out west, temperatures will rebound into the lower 40s whereas out east, highs will remain in the teens and 20s with cloud cover lingering through most of the day. By this weekend the front will clear our area completely. There will be a chance for a little light precipitation as it does so, however, with any accumulations of snow likely to be very light. The mild pattern will persist through next week with a few chances for light precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder