Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/30

Temperatures will warm up quickly into the 40s by the afternoon for most, helped by a breezy southwesterly wind and plenty of sunshine. We’ll fall into the 20s and low 30s overnight before warming quickly back up tomorrow. The beginning of the weekend will feature the warmest weather of the 7-Day, with highs in the 40s and 50s and sunshine. It will remain breezy, with winds strengthening further behind a frontal passage during the afternoon. Expect windy conditions overnight into Sunday morning as colder air advects into our area. It will feel a lot colder for the latter half of the weekend compared to the first, with daytime highs not warming above the freezing mark for some. Next week’s weather will be much of the same, with near to above-average temperatures and minimal chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder