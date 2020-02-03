Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/3

A warm front will lift across our area overnight, bringing a slight chance for light freezing rain through central North Dakota. Temperatures will mostly hold steady through the night, and then begin an impressive warm-up into tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to the northeast with portions of our southwest flirting with 60F! In addition, winds will become quite strong, particularly by tomorrow night. Warm temperatures won’t last long with a cold front sweeping through Sunday and will fall through much of the day Monday with more January-like air. Another warm-up is expected by the middle of next week, with increasing chances for accumulating snow.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder