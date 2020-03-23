Amber’s Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to doctors treating COVID-19 patients
Video
Top Stories
North Dakota 1 Million Cups perseveres despite Coronavirus
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Over 50 inmates granted early release to prepare state penitentiary for COVID-19
Video
Remarkable Women: Lynn Wanner
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
Umpires impacted by suspension of sports
Video
Top Stories
ATA Martial Arts moves to online classes
Bismarck Bucks helping the community in surprise offseason
Video
Golf’s course of action for the weeks ahead
Video
Miss Basketball crowned, a look at Mr Basketball nominee Elijah Klein
Video
Features
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Mar 23, 2020 / 08:36 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2020 / 08:36 AM CDT
Recent Videos
Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23
Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny
National COVID-19 Map
Baseball
COVID Stir Crazy
Clean Workplace
Robert One Minute 3-22-20
Snowman for Grandma
Churches Going Online
3-22 Governor's Presser
Olympics Not Cancelled
Dentists Give Back
Helping Elders
New Testing Strategy
DOT Changes
Dem-NPL endorsements
Bismarck Bucks
Robert One Minute 3-21
'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'
Case Numbers
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
COVID-19 Watch: A Look at the Numbers Nationwide
Video
ABCMouse is giving free access to its learning software to kids affected by school closures
Coming up: Gov. Burgum news conference on new COVID-19 cases, plans for ND public schools
North Dakota says 2 new cases of COVID-19; Brings total to 28
Video
Governor Burgum addresses COVID-19 fight on March 22
Video
Don't Miss
Think Big! Shop Small!
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, March 3
Video
More Daily Pledge