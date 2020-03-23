Amber’s Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

It will be another chilly night as lows drop into the single digits and teens, but a southerly wind will help to modify temperatures somewhat. A weak area of low pressure will move across the state, bringing a slight chance of light snow showers to northwest and central North Dakota through tomorrow. Only very light accumulations are expected. Highs to the northeast will only reach the 20s on the north side of the low, where highs could warm well into the 40s to the south. Sunday will be warmer for all, as high temperatures will climb into the 30s and 40s across our entire area with partly to mostly sunny skies. Further warming will occur as we enter next week with highs reaching the 50s south and 40s north. Simultaneously, clouds will begin to increase along with winds, as a series of systems move near our state. Precipitation chances look minimal however, as the main energy of these systems will not impact us directly.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder