Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29

As we finish up the last weekend of the month, temperatures are still very warm. That is subject to change, however. A cold front is off to our west and is making its way through Montana and will be expected to pass through our area by Monday morning. This is a strong cold front that will bring some strong winds and a large dip in temperatures behind it.

Some of these winds are expected to gust up to near 60 miles per hour and sustained windspeeds are expected to be over 20 miles per hour.