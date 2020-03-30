Amber’s Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Our pattern will remain dry, mild, and quiet through the weekend with most seeing high temperatures reaching well into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. The pattern begins to change as we enter next week, as a broad upper-level low approaches from the west. The first chances will be in the form of rain showers (and perhaps a thunderstorm) by late Monday. There again will be a chance for rain Tuesday. Temperatures remain mild through this period, but by the middle of the week, a cold front will push through the state, setting up a colder end to the forecast period. Rain chances will turn to snow chances, with accumulating snow possible. Confidence is very low in the placement of any accumulations at this point, as models are very far apart in their data.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder