Amber’s Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Skies will remain clear for many overnight, and although we’ll have a modifying southerly wind temperatures will still fall into the teens. We’ll rebound quickly however with highs reaching back into the 40s. A couple weak areas of low pressure will bring a slight chance of light rain and snow showers to our state through the weekend, but otherwise, expect some sunshine, breezy conditions, and a slight warm up into early next week. More chances for precipitation come into the picture late Monday, although nothing significant is expected at this time. The warmest day in the forecast looks to be Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the 60s. A cold front is then set to move through, lowering our temperatures back to slightly below seasonal averages, with perhaps more rain and snow by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder