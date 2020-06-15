Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny as highs return to the 70s and 80s. Much lighter wind from the W/NW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. A slight chance for non-severe thunderstorms in NW ND.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s. Wind will shift and become southeasterly at 10-15 mph.