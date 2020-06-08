Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Upper-level energy will approach from the southwest overnight, increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Expect a few thunderstorms near the Montana border by the dawn timeframe. Some of these storms will be on the stronger side and have a threat of large hail and strong winds. This initial wave will depart to the east by later in the morning, with a mostly dry afternoon across the area. It will be windy, as winds respond to a deep surface low across eastern Montana. This will help to transport moisture from the southeast with humidity increasing later tomorrow evening. Storms will arrive from Montana and South Dakota by late tomorrow night, posing a risk for large hail and damaging winds as they move northward. By Sunday, a warm front will lift across the viewing area, warming temperatures well into the 80s. Across central North Dakota, a few 90-degree readings will be possible. With a warm, humid air mass in place and plenty of upper-level energy in the atmosphere, thunderstorms may form once more by the afternoon. These storms have the potential to be quite intense, with a threat for very large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps tornadoes. At this point, it appears the biggest threat for tornadoes would be across our eastern counties, although confidence is not high on exact details at this point. Regardless, it will be important to stay severe weather aware through the weekend! Next week looks to feature a mostly dry and cooler pattern with daytime highs near seasonal averages. Winds will stubbornly stick around, however, with breezy to windy conditions developing during the day through much of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder