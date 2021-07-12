Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/12

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Minot man arrested for fatally shooting a woman
Top Stories
Dickinson teenager is the chosen recipient for Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award
Video
A Bismarck man is hoping to improve the lives of those struggling with addiction, depression, and homelessness
Video
Bismarck motorcyclist dead after crash on N Washington St.
Wilton man faces corruption of minor charge after DNA match
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
North Dakota Junior Olympic Fastpitch tournament wraps up in Bismarck
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Mandan wins big at home; Sabre Dogs fall to the Whiskey Jacks
Video
Top Stories
Plays of the Week – July 11
Video
Softball: Teams fight for a chance to play on championship Sunday in ND Junior Olympic Tournament
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs back home for a five game homestand
Video
Baseball: Highlights from day one of Mandan Mid-Summer tournament; Vistas sweep Keybirds
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/12
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 05:29 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2021 / 05:29 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Minot man arrested for fatally shooting a woman
Week of Music Ticket Giveaway
Interactive Radar
Weather
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
Bismarck motorcyclist dead after crash on N Washington St.
Latest Stories
Minot man arrested for fatally shooting a woman
Dickinson teenager is the chosen recipient for Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award
Video
A Bismarck man is hoping to improve the lives of those struggling with addiction, depression, and homelessness
Video
Bismarck motorcyclist dead after crash on N Washington St.
Wilton man faces corruption of minor charge after DNA match
More Local News