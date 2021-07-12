Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/12

This weekend, a Stark County teenager is being awarded for saving a man's life.In April, 17-year old Anika Sayler was driving in inclement weather and came upon a vehicle that rolled over.

She quickly acted and saved the life of Duane Sattler who was the driver of the overturned vehicle.Sattler needed CPR, which Sayler performed to help regain his pulse and breath.She assisted until paramedics arrived.