Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/16

A Bismarck animal shelter has spent the last year and a half preparing for an annual fundraiser auction to raise money for rescuing animals.But last night one of the volunteers found some of those auction items were stolen.

Julie Schirado says she visited her storage unit in Mandan where the auction items were kept.. and noticed the unit was breached.She says five high value items, including homemade tables, pet beds and furniture, that would have been sold are now missing.The money brought in from the sale will contribute to rescue efforts.. but now there are fewer items to sell.