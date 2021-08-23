Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/23

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Could recent rain still help some crops this late in the season?
Video
Top Stories
13-year-old Mandan teen competes in annual high school rodeo
Video
Bismarck church giving out free school supplies
Video
UPDATE: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52
Video
Bismarck, Mandan Lincoln police departments host Tri-City Community Picnic
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tennis: teams use round robin to prepare for regular season
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Williston State College prepares for 2021 season
Video
Top Stories
Plays of the Week – August 22
Video
High school rodeo season gets started in Mandan for 14th year in a row
Video
Carson Wentz to return to practice with the Colts on Monday
Tennis: Mandan and Bismarck win in preseason round robin; Minot takes team title
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/23
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Aug 23, 2021 / 05:52 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2021 / 05:53 AM CDT
Latest Top Stories
FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Could recent rain still help some crops this late in the season?
Video
13-year-old Mandan teen competes in annual high school rodeo
Video
Bismarck church giving out free school supplies
Video
UPDATE: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52
Video
Bismarck, Mandan Lincoln police departments host Tri-City Community Picnic
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Get the Latest on the Chad Isaak Trial
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Download the New App
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
UPDATE: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52
Video
KX News Town Hall: School Daze
Video
13-year-old Mandan teen competes in annual high school rodeo
Video
What you need to know before the start of the Chad Isaak trial
Chad Isaak found guilty in the 2019 RJR quadruple homicides