Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/9

Today: Rain and storms today with chances for severe storms in the east by late afternoon through the evening. The main hazards in these storms will be ping pong size hail and gusts to 75 MPH. Highs will range from the 70s to the 90s with a brisk NW wind.

Tonight: Seasonable lows in the 50s. Decreasing rain and clouds. Winds out of the WNW will decrease as well to around 5-10 MPH.