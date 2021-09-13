Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/13

Even 20 years after 9-11….the emotions and memories are fresh for many.One veteran in Mandan says 9-11 brought Americans together -- in an unlikely way. After spending over 22 years in the North Dakota Army National Guard, today Mike Entzel says he thinks the tragic event was a turning point in American patriotism.

Mike grew up playing soldier and seeing his brother-in-law serve and that inspired him to live out his dream of being in the military. He encourages everyone to continue supporting the veterans that fight so hard. He remind us that 9/11 should be commemorated, "One of the great things it did was brought Americans together. It's sad that it takes an event like that to bring us together and seeing how the country is so torn apart right now."