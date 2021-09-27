Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/27

Last week oil and gas leaders gathered in Watford City for the North Dakota Petroleum Council's 40th Annual Meeting. Like any other conference, it was a meeting of the minds to discuss new trends in the industry.

The petroleum industry is steadily climbing back after the pandemic and market forces caused oil prices to slip in early 2020. The downturn drove some shuffling of players in the Bakken, with some companies seeing it as a time to sell their assets while others saw opportunity.