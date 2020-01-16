Amber’s Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Tonight looks to be the coldest night of the season, at least so far, as skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures drop. An exception will be across our western counties, where temperatures will remain steady or even warm through the night as a southerly wind develops. By tomorrow morning, everyone will be in the warming club, but not before dangerous wind chills develop early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be sunny with the warming continuing, and highs will reach above 0 for most by late in the day. A strong storm system will move across our east Friday. This will bring about mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, increasing chances for snow, and stronger winds. Although we’ll miss the significant accumulations that our neighbors to the east will see, even light snow will create travel problems with the strong winds. As such, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties. We’ll see things clear out for the weekend, but bitterly cold air will once again filter down from the north behind the storm system. Models are continuing to hint at a milder pattern developing by next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder