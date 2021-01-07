Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Temperatures will bottom out in the teens and 20s tonight with the development of fog possible across central North Dakota. Another mild day tomorrow will bring daytime highs in the 30s and 40s, increasing clouds, and a chance for precipitation by later in the day. Depending on temperatures, precipitation will fall as rain, ice, or snow at times, and continue through Friday morning. Colder air should keep all precipitation as snow later through Friday, with the best chances for accumulations of anything over an inch across our western counties. By the weekend, expect plenty of cloud cover with temperatures remaining 10 to 15 degrees above average. Temperatures could continue to warm up to even higher levels through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder